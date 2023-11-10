© 2023 WPSU
WPSU Jazz Archive - November 10, 2023

WPSU | By Greg Petersen
Published November 10, 2023 at 11:59 PM EST
Dr. Eddie Severn has performed in a huge variety of musical situations from jazz to classical to rock. His performing career spans over 20 years and for 6 years he was lead trumpet player with the Scottish National Jazz Orchestra.
Courtesy: Lock Haven University
An encore presentation of a live concert from the Jazz@the Palmer series featuring the Eddie Sevren Quartet, recorded live at Palmer Museum of Art in September 2018

The musicians in the group are:
Eddie Sevren on trumpet and flugelhorn
Tim Breonon - guitar
Gabriel Sevren - bass
Phil Haynes - Drums

This concert was recorded by WPSU as part of the Jazz@ThePalmer series and was supported in part by Friends of Palmer Museum and Fred and Judy Sears.

Recorded and produced by Craig Johnson. Special thanks to Joyce Robinson of The Palmer.

Arts and Entertainment
Greg Petersen
Greg Petersen was the director of broadcasting for WPSU/Penn State Public Media. He is still a host of the WPSU Jazz program and occassionally fills in as on-air host during Morning Edition and All Things Considered. He is also now the Chair of WPSU's Board of Representatives. He worked in various positions at WPSU for more nearly 30 years.
