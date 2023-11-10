WPSU Jazz Archive - November 10, 2023
An encore presentation of a live concert from the Jazz@the Palmer series featuring the Eddie Sevren Quartet, recorded live at Palmer Museum of Art in September 2018
The musicians in the group are:
Eddie Sevren on trumpet and flugelhorn
Tim Breonon - guitar
Gabriel Sevren - bass
Phil Haynes - Drums
This concert was recorded by WPSU as part of the Jazz@ThePalmer series and was supported in part by Friends of Palmer Museum and Fred and Judy Sears.
Recorded and produced by Craig Johnson. Special thanks to Joyce Robinson of The Palmer.