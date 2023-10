An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as aired on Saturday, October 28, 2023 and hosted by Max Spiegel.

The show includes tracks from Devil In A Woodpile, Hazmat Modine, Blind Boys of Alabama, Alabama Shakes, Elizabeth Cotton, Golden Gate Jubilee Quartet, Rory Gallagher, The Word, Bob Dylan, Muddy Waters, Jack White, Frank Zappa, Eric Clapton, The Temprence Movement, and more.