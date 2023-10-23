WPSU Blues Archive - October 21, 2023

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as aired on Saturday, October 21, 2023 and hosted by Adam McMillan.

The show includes tracks from Candice Ivory & Charlie Hunter, Johnny Taylor, Chuck Berry, Sunnyland Slim, Junior Kimbrough, Sonny Treadway, The Neville Brothers, Jimmy Rogers, Irma Thomas, Wendy Renee, The Eagle Rock Gospel Singers, Bobby Blue Bland, Ann Peebles, The Delta 72s, Ray Bonneville, James Carr, The Cactus Blossoms, The Isley Brothers, Mississippi Gabe Carter, Hound Dog Taylor, and more.