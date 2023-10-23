© 2023 WPSU
WPSU Blues Archive - October 21, 2023

WPSU | By Adam McMillen
Published October 21, 2023 at 11:59 PM EDT
Ernest Isley, left, and Ronald Isley, of The Isley Brothers, arrive at MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello / Invision
/
AP
Ernest Isley, left, and Ronald Isley, of The Isley Brothers, arrive at MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as aired on Saturday, October 21, 2023 and hosted by Adam McMillan.

The show includes tracks from Candice Ivory & Charlie Hunter, Johnny Taylor, Chuck Berry, Sunnyland Slim, Junior Kimbrough, Sonny Treadway, The Neville Brothers, Jimmy Rogers, Irma Thomas, Wendy Renee, The Eagle Rock Gospel Singers, Bobby Blue Bland, Ann Peebles, The Delta 72s, Ray Bonneville, James Carr, The Cactus Blossoms, The Isley Brothers, Mississippi Gabe Carter, Hound Dog Taylor, and more.

