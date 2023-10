An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz Show as broadcast on October 20, 2023 and hosted by Any Lorek.

The show features tracks from The Clayton Brothers, The Modern Jazz Quartet, Wallace Roney, Russ Kassoff, John McLaughlin Trio, Brad Mehldau, Maceo Parker, Dizzy Gillespie, Kenny Garrett, Rosemary Clooney, Duke Ellington, The Dave Brubeck Quartet, Ray Brown, Monty Alexander, Russell Malone, Mark Whitfield, Regina Carter, Greg Hazza Organization, and more.