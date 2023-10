An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as aired on Saturday, October 14, 2023 and hosted by Max Spiegel.

The show includes tracks from The Black Keys, Sonny Terry & Brownie McGhee, Johnny Cash, Hazmat Modine, Rev. Gary Davis, Lacy Gibson, Sleepy Joe Estes, Washington Phillips, North Mississippi All Stars, Lead Belly, Doc Watson, Howlin’ Wolf, Roy Acuff, Beck, Koko Taylor, Jackson Browne, Lowell Fulson, B.B. King, Bobby Charles, and more.