WPSU Jazz Archive - October 13, 2023

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz Show as broadcast on October 13, 2023 and hosted by Greg Petersen.

The show features tracks from Zoot Sims, Willie Nelson, Ray Bryant, Rahsaan Roland Kirk, Nina Simone, Lionel Hampton, Lake Street Dive, Kenny Burrell, Jimmy McGriff, Jeff Goldblum & The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra with Kelly Clarkson, Count Basie & His Orchestra with Lester Young, Cannonball Adderley, Benny Green, Ella Fitzgerald, George Coleman Quartet, Harry Connick, Jr., Louis Armstrong, Brad Mehldau Trio, Diana Krall, Miles Davis, and more.