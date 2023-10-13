© 2023 WPSU
WPSU Jazz Archive - October 13, 2023

WPSU | By Greg Petersen
Published October 13, 2023 at 11:59 PM EDT
Miles Davis is seen during a concert he gave together with Quincy Jones at the Jazz-Festival in Montreaux, Switzerland July 8, 1991. They performed together with the George Gruntz Concert Jazz band and the Gil Evans Orchestra in a big-band of about 50 musicians.
AP
/
KEYSTONE
Miles Davis is seen during a concert he gave together with Quincy Jones at the Jazz-Festival in Montreaux, Switzerland July 8, 1991. They performed together with the George Gruntz Concert Jazz band and the Gil Evans Orchestra in a big-band of about 50 musicians. (Ap Photo/Keystone

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz Show as broadcast on October 13, 2023 and hosted by Greg Petersen.

The show features tracks from Zoot Sims, Willie Nelson, Ray Bryant, Rahsaan Roland Kirk, Nina Simone, Lionel Hampton, Lake Street Dive, Kenny Burrell, Jimmy McGriff, Jeff Goldblum & The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra with Kelly Clarkson, Count Basie & His Orchestra with Lester Young, Cannonball Adderley, Benny Green, Ella Fitzgerald, George Coleman Quartet, Harry Connick, Jr., Louis Armstrong, Brad Mehldau Trio, Diana Krall, Miles Davis, and more.

Greg Petersen
Greg Petersen was the director of broadcasting for WPSU/Penn State Public Media. He is still a host of the WPSU Jazz program and occassionally fills in as on-air host during Morning Edition and All Things Considered. He is also now the Chair of WPSU's Board of Representatives. He worked in various positions at WPSU for more nearly 30 years.
