WPSU Jazz Archive - October 6, 2023
An encore presentation of a live concert from our Jazz@ThePalmer series, showcasing the Penn State Faculty Jazz Combo, recorded live at Palmer Museum of Art in November 2017.
The musicians in the group are:
Dave Stambler - sax
Dave Jumper - trumpet
Mark Lusk - trombone
Bob Hart - Bass
Mac Himes - Guitar
Marko Marcinko - Drums
with
Special guest Claire Tunney - Alto Sax
This concert was recorded by WPSU and is supported in part by the Friends of Palmer and Fred and Judy Sears.
It was recorded and produced by Craig Johnson. Special thanks to Joyce Robinson of the Palmer.