WPSU Jazz Archive - October 6, 2023

WPSU | By Greg Petersen
Published October 6, 2023 at 11:59 PM EDT

An encore presentation of a live concert from our Jazz@ThePalmer series, showcasing the Penn State Faculty Jazz Combo, recorded live at Palmer Museum of Art in November 2017.

The musicians in the group are:

Dave Stambler - sax
Dave Jumper - trumpet
Mark Lusk - trombone
Bob Hart - Bass
Mac Himes - Guitar
Marko Marcinko - Drums
with
Special guest Claire Tunney - Alto Sax

This concert was recorded by WPSU and is supported in part by the Friends of Palmer and Fred and Judy Sears.

It was recorded and produced by Craig Johnson. Special thanks to Joyce Robinson of the Palmer.

Greg Petersen
Greg Petersen was the director of broadcasting for WPSU/Penn State Public Media. He is still a host of the WPSU Jazz program and occassionally fills in as on-air host during Morning Edition and All Things Considered. He is also now the Chair of WPSU's Board of Representatives. He worked in various positions at WPSU for more nearly 30 years.
