WPSU Jazz Archive - October 6, 2023

An encore presentation of a live concert from our Jazz@ThePalmer series, showcasing the Penn State Faculty Jazz Combo, recorded live at Palmer Museum of Art in November 2017.

The musicians in the group are:

Dave Stambler - sax

Dave Jumper - trumpet

Mark Lusk - trombone

Bob Hart - Bass

Mac Himes - Guitar

Marko Marcinko - Drums

with

Special guest Claire Tunney - Alto Sax

This concert was recorded by WPSU and is supported in part by the Friends of Palmer and Fred and Judy Sears.

It was recorded and produced by Craig Johnson. Special thanks to Joyce Robinson of the Palmer.