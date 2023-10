An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz Show as broadcast on September 29, 2023 and hosted by Rana Glick. The show features tracks from Houston Persons, Billie Holliday, Joe Pass and Herb Ellis, Charles Mingus, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Nina Simone, Leah Chase, Cassandra Wilson, Art Tatum, Dexter Gordon, Sonny Rollins, Fathead Newman, John Coltrane,, Keith Jarrett, and more.