© 2023 WPSU
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

WPSU Blues Archive - September 16, 2023

WPSU | By Max Spiegel
Published September 16, 2023 at 11:59 PM EDT
Singer Bobby "Blue" Bland, left, receives his award for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame from B.B. King during induction ceremonies in New York City, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 1992. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
MARK LENNIHAN
/
AP
Singer Bobby "Blue" Bland, left, receives his award for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame from B.B. King during induction ceremonies in New York City, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 1992.

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as aired on Saturday, September 16, 2023 and hosted by Max Spiegel. The show includes tracks from James “Sugar Boy" Crawford, Nina Simone, The Blues Brothers, Taj Mahal, Leon Redbone, Dan Auerbach, J.J. Cale, Joe Cocker, Mississippi Fred McDowell, Canned Heat, Buddy Guy, Jack White, W.C. Spencer, Rory Block, Bobby “Blue" Bland, Ella Fitzgerald & Louis Armstrong, Jimmy Witherspoon, South Georgia Highballers, B.B. King, Sam The Sham & The Pharaohs, Cephas & Wiggins, Donna Hightower, The Last Chance Jug Band, and more.

Arts and Entertainment
Max Spiegel
Max is a Song Collector & Community Cultivator, Web & Social Media Pioneer, Public Radio Producer & Host and Musician. He also scores and soundtracks films for Alpaca Pictures. Their latest full length feature film 99% Sure picked up a win at New Hope Film Fest and their last short https://vimeo.com/36186154" target="" title="">Bird Watching won Best Picture (and 5 other awards) at the 2011 Philly 48 Hour Film Fest! Max also sings a lot of monkey songs and not just because he is raising 3 monkeys of his own.
See stories by Max Spiegel
Related Content
Load More