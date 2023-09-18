WPSU Blues Archive - September 16, 2023

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as aired on Saturday, September 16, 2023 and hosted by Max Spiegel. The show includes tracks from James “Sugar Boy" Crawford, Nina Simone, The Blues Brothers, Taj Mahal, Leon Redbone, Dan Auerbach, J.J. Cale, Joe Cocker, Mississippi Fred McDowell, Canned Heat, Buddy Guy, Jack White, W.C. Spencer, Rory Block, Bobby “Blue" Bland, Ella Fitzgerald & Louis Armstrong, Jimmy Witherspoon, South Georgia Highballers, B.B. King, Sam The Sham & The Pharaohs, Cephas & Wiggins, Donna Hightower, The Last Chance Jug Band, and more.