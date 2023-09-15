© 2023 WPSU
Arts and Entertainment

WPSU Jazz Archive - September 15, 2023

WPSU | By Greg Petersen
Published September 15, 2023 at 11:59 PM EDT
Benny Goodman, radio star in 1937. (AP Photo)
AP
/
AP
Benny Goodman in 1937.

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz Show as broadcast on September 15, 2023 and hosted by Greg Petersen. The show features tracks from Ahmad Jamal, Andrew Distel, Bobby Hutcherson, Cassandra Wilson, Charles Mingus, Paul Desmond & The Modern Jazz Quartet, Peggy Lee, Samara Joy, Duke Ellington & His Orchestra, Louis Armstrong & Oscar Peterson, Al Grey, Brad Mehldau, Christian McBride, Cleo Laine, Geoffrey Keezer & Benny Green, Rachael & Vilray, Monty Alexander Trio, John Coltrane, Tony Bennett, Benny Goodman & His Orchestra, and more.

Greg Petersen
Greg Petersen was the director of broadcasting for WPSU/Penn State Public Media. He is still a host of the WPSU Jazz program and occassionally fills in as on-air host during Morning Edition and All Things Considered. He is also now the Chair of WPSU's Board of Representatives. He worked in various positions at WPSU for more nearly 30 years.
