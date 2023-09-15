WPSU Jazz Archive - September 15, 2023

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz Show as broadcast on September 15, 2023 and hosted by Greg Petersen. The show features tracks from Ahmad Jamal, Andrew Distel, Bobby Hutcherson, Cassandra Wilson, Charles Mingus, Paul Desmond & The Modern Jazz Quartet, Peggy Lee, Samara Joy, Duke Ellington & His Orchestra, Louis Armstrong & Oscar Peterson, Al Grey, Brad Mehldau, Christian McBride, Cleo Laine, Geoffrey Keezer & Benny Green, Rachael & Vilray, Monty Alexander Trio, John Coltrane, Tony Bennett, Benny Goodman & His Orchestra, and more.