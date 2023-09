An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz Show as broadcast on September 8, 2023 and hosted by Amy Lorek.

The show features tracks from Larry Karush, The Clayton Brothers, Typhanie Monique & Neal Alger, Dave Brubeck, The Jay Brandford Septet, Ray Brown Trio with Ulf Wakenius, Ron Affif Trio, Bennett Brandeis, Coleman Hawkins, Wes Montgomery, Rufus Reid, Monty Alexander, Russell Malone, Kenny Garrett, Maceo Parker, Russ Kassoff, and more.