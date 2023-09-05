© 2023 WPSU
WPSU Blues Archive - September 2, 2023

WPSU | By Max Spiegel
Published September 2, 2023 at 11:59 PM EDT
Doc Watson, right, and his son Merle brought their brand of country music out of the hollers of Deep Gap, N.C. during the folk revival of the 1960s, May 29, 1974 in Nashville. Doc, blind from birth, feels sight has little to do with communicating with an audience. Music, he explains gently, bridges all kinds of gaps. (AP Photo)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Doc Watson, right, and his son Merle brought their brand of country music out of the hollers of Deep Gap, N.C. during the folk revival of the 1960s, in a photo from May 29, 1974 in Nashville. Doc, blind from birth, feels sight has little to do with communicating with an audience. Music, he explains gently, bridges all kinds of gaps.

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as aired on Saturday, September 2, 2023 and hosted by Max Spiegel. The show includes tracks from Hazmat Modine, Mississippi John Hurt, Alabama Shakes, The Black Keys, Muddy Waters, Doc & Merle Watson, Buckka White, Eric Johnson, Bo Diddly, Lead Belly, Ry Cooder, Travis Edmundson, Andre Williams, Dan Romer, Leon Redbone, Cody ChesnuTT, Nina Simone, Super Chicken, Watermelon Slim, Joni Mitchell & The Band, Bessie Smith, and more.

Max Spiegel
Max is a Song Collector & Community Cultivator, Web & Social Media Pioneer, Public Radio Producer & Host and Musician. He also scores and soundtracks films for Alpaca Pictures. Their latest full length feature film 99% Sure picked up a win at New Hope Film Fest and their last short https://vimeo.com/36186154" target="" title="">Bird Watching won Best Picture (and 5 other awards) at the 2011 Philly 48 Hour Film Fest! Max also sings a lot of monkey songs and not just because he is raising 3 monkeys of his own.
