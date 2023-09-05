WPSU Blues Archive - September 2, 2023

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as aired on Saturday, September 2, 2023 and hosted by Max Spiegel. The show includes tracks from Hazmat Modine, Mississippi John Hurt, Alabama Shakes, The Black Keys, Muddy Waters, Doc & Merle Watson, Buckka White, Eric Johnson, Bo Diddly, Lead Belly, Ry Cooder, Travis Edmundson, Andre Williams, Dan Romer, Leon Redbone, Cody ChesnuTT, Nina Simone, Super Chicken, Watermelon Slim, Joni Mitchell & The Band, Bessie Smith, and more.