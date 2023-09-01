© 2023 WPSU
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts and Entertainment

WPSU Jazz Show - September 1, 2023

WPSU | By Greg Petersen
Published September 1, 2023 at 11:59 PM EDT
The Penn State student group, Frames of Reference, recorded live in the Lipcon Auditorium at the Palmer Museum of Art in October of 2017.
Greg Petersen
/
WPSU
The Penn State student group, Frames of Reference, recorded live in the Lipcon Auditorium at the Palmer Museum of Art in October of 2017.

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz Show as broadcast on Friday, September 1, 2023, featuring a presentation of a live concert from the Jazz@the Palmer series featuring the Penn State student group, Frames of Reference, recorded live at Palmer Museum of Art in October of 2017.

The musicians in the group are:
Chris O'Brien on Trumpet and Flugelhorn
Greg Bukovich playing Bass
Chris Rosendale on Alto Sax
Jacob Bernat on Tenor Sax
Alex Cooper on Keyboards
Ian Willick playing Drums

This concert was supported in part by Friends of Palmer Museum and Fred and Judy Sears.

Recorded and edited by Craig Johnson. Special thanks to Joyce Robinson from The Palmer.

Arts and Entertainment
Greg Petersen
Greg Petersen was the director of broadcasting for WPSU/Penn State Public Media. He is still a host of the WPSU Jazz program and occassionally fills in as on-air host during Morning Edition and All Things Considered. He is also now the Chair of WPSU's Board of Representatives. He worked in various positions at WPSU for more nearly 30 years.
See stories by Greg Petersen
Related Content
Load More