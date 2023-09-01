WPSU Jazz Show - September 1, 2023

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz Show as broadcast on Friday, September 1, 2023, featuring a presentation of a live concert from the Jazz@the Palmer series featuring the Penn State student group, Frames of Reference, recorded live at Palmer Museum of Art in October of 2017.

The musicians in the group are:

Chris O'Brien on Trumpet and Flugelhorn

Greg Bukovich playing Bass

Chris Rosendale on Alto Sax

Jacob Bernat on Tenor Sax

Alex Cooper on Keyboards

Ian Willick playing Drums

This concert was supported in part by Friends of Palmer Museum and Fred and Judy Sears.

Recorded and edited by Craig Johnson. Special thanks to Joyce Robinson from The Palmer.