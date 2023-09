An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as aired on Saturday, August 26, 2023 and hosted by Max Spiegel. The show includes tracks from Spooky Tooth, Josh White, Desmond Dekker & The Aces, Dan Auerbach, Leon Redbone, Leo Kottke, Muddy Waters, B.B. King, Parliament, Maria Muldaur, Rev. Gary Davis, North Mississippi All Stars, Rory Block, Otis Redding, Chicago Rhythm & Blues Kings, Willie Nelson, Peter Green, and more.