WPSU Blues Archive - August 19, 2023

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as aired on Saturday, August 19, 2023 and hosted by Max Spiegel. The show includes tracks from Hazmat Modine, Blind Willie McTell, Otis Taylor, Sly & The Family Stone, Muddy Waters, Ray Charles & Natalie Cole, Ken’ Mo’, Ry Cooder, The Golden Gate Jubliee Quartet, Katie Webster, James Brown, Rev. Gary Davis, Jessie Fuller, John Lee Hooker, The Yardbirds, Tom Waites, Alvin Young, Clothesline Revival, Bob Dylan, Fats Domino, and more.

