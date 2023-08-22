© 2023 WPSU
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts and Entertainment

WPSU Blues Archive - August 19, 2023

WPSU | By Max Spiegel
Published August 19, 2023 at 11:59 PM EDT
Blues guitarist and vocalist John Lee Hooker is shown at an unknown location circa 1993. (AP Photo)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Blues guitarist and vocalist John Lee Hooker is shown at an unknown location circa 1993.

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as aired on Saturday, August 19, 2023 and hosted by Max Spiegel. The show includes tracks from Hazmat Modine, Blind Willie McTell, Otis Taylor, Sly & The Family Stone, Muddy Waters, Ray Charles & Natalie Cole, Ken’ Mo’, Ry Cooder, The Golden Gate Jubliee Quartet, Katie Webster, James Brown, Rev. Gary Davis, Jessie Fuller, John Lee Hooker, The Yardbirds, Tom Waites, Alvin Young, Clothesline Revival, Bob Dylan, Fats Domino, and more.

Arts and Entertainment
Max Spiegel
Max is a Song Collector & Community Cultivator, Web & Social Media Pioneer, Public Radio Producer & Host and Musician. He also scores and soundtracks films for Alpaca Pictures. Their latest full length feature film 99% Sure picked up a win at New Hope Film Fest and their last short https://vimeo.com/36186154" target="" title="">Bird Watching won Best Picture (and 5 other awards) at the 2011 Philly 48 Hour Film Fest! Max also sings a lot of monkey songs and not just because he is raising 3 monkeys of his own.
See stories by Max Spiegel
Related Content
Load More