An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz Show as broadcast on August 18, 2023 and hosted by Tom Beebee. The show features tracks from the Horace Silver Quintet, The Brecker Brothers, Trish Clowes, Roxy Coss, Red Norvo, Alice Coltrane, Mario Bauza, Eddie Henderson, Miles Davis, Zakir Hussain, Terri Lynne Carrington & Social Science, Regina Carter, Kenny Garrett, The Ben Markley Big Band, Mingus Big Band, Tony Bennett, and more.