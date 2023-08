An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as aired on Saturday, August 12, 2023 and hosted by Max Spiegel. The show includes tracks from the Sunset Travelers, Big Bill Broonzy, David Bromberg, Muddy Waters, Mississippi John Hurt, Howlin’ Wolf, Memphis Slim, Sonny Terry & Brownie McGhee, Linda Hopkins, Susan Tedeschi with the Five Blind Boys of Alabama, Steve Collins, Dr. John, John Lee Hooker, Ann Robson & Bob Margolin, Sugar Pie DeSanto, and more.