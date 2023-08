An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as aired on Saturday, August 5, 2023 and hosted by Max Spiegel. The show includes tracks from the Five Blind Boys of Alabama, Sly & The Family Stone, Barbeque Bob, Howlin’ Wolf, Muddy Waters, Ron Levi, Sonny Boy Williamson, Ry Cooder, North Mississippi All Stars, Rev. Gary Davis, David “Honeyboy” Edwards, and more.