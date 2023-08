An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz Show as broadcast on August 4, 2023 and hosted by Amy Lorek. The show features tracks from Antonio Hart, Roy Hargrove, Alison Brown Quartet, Carl Allen, Vassar Clements, Monty Alexander, Ernest Raglin, Paul Rinzler Trio, Nat Adderley Quintet, Kenny Garrett, Lenny White, The Tom Kubis Big Band, Jelly Roll Morton and Dick Hyman, Pat Metheny Group, Erroll Garner, Buddy Rich, and more.