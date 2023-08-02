© 2023 WPSU
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts and Entertainment

WPSU Blues Archive - July 29, 2023

WPSU | By Max Spiegel
Published July 29, 2023 at 11:59 PM EDT
Ellas McDaniel, better known as Bo Diddley, plays his guitar at a concert near Bronson, Fla. Feb. 18, 2006.
PHIL SANDLIN
/
AP
Ellas McDaniel, better known as Bo Diddley, plays his guitar at a concert near Bronson, Fla. Feb. 18, 2006.

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as aired on Saturday, July 29, 2023 and hosted by Max Spiegel. The show includes tracks from Hazmat Modine, Blind Willie McTell, Leonard Cohen, The $1 Million Quartet, The Golden Gate Jubilee Quartet, North Mississippi All Stars, Frank Zappa, Willie Dixon, Danny Brooks, Bob Dylan, Albert King, Charlie Patton, Lead Belly, Cripple Clarence Lofton, Bo Diddley, Professor Longhair, Led Zeppelin, The White Stripes, Sonny Jones, Amos Milburn, and more. Stream more episodes here.

Tags
Arts and Entertainment Local Programs
Max Spiegel
Max is a Song Collector & Community Cultivator, Web & Social Media Pioneer, Public Radio Producer & Host and Musician. He also scores and soundtracks films for Alpaca Pictures. Their latest full length feature film 99% Sure picked up a win at New Hope Film Fest and their last short https://vimeo.com/36186154" target="" title="">Bird Watching won Best Picture (and 5 other awards) at the 2011 Philly 48 Hour Film Fest! Max also sings a lot of monkey songs and not just because he is raising 3 monkeys of his own.
See stories by Max Spiegel
Related Content
Load More