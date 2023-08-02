WPSU Blues Archive - July 29, 2023

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as aired on Saturday, July 29, 2023 and hosted by Max Spiegel. The show includes tracks from Hazmat Modine, Blind Willie McTell, Leonard Cohen, The $1 Million Quartet, The Golden Gate Jubilee Quartet, North Mississippi All Stars, Frank Zappa, Willie Dixon, Danny Brooks, Bob Dylan, Albert King, Charlie Patton, Lead Belly, Cripple Clarence Lofton, Bo Diddley, Professor Longhair, Led Zeppelin, The White Stripes, Sonny Jones, Amos Milburn, and more. Stream more episodes here.