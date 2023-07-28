WPSU Jazz Archive - July 28, 2023

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz Show as broadcast on July 28, 2023 and hosted by Greg Petersen. The show features a presentation of a live concert from our Jazz @ the Palmer series. The featured artist is the late Arthur Goldstein and his Quartet, and it recorded at Palmer Museum of Art in September 2017.

The musicians in the group are:

Arthur Goldstein - piano and vocals

Steve Bowman on saxophone

Jim Robinson playing bass

Bass Kevin Lowe on drums

This concert was supported in part by Friends of Palmer Museum and Fred and Judy Sears. It was recorded and produced by Craig Johnson. Special thanks to Joyce Robinson from the Palmer.

The last half-hour of the broadcast features music by Tony Bennett who passed away last week at age 96.