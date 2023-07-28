© 2023 WPSU
Arts and Entertainment

WPSU Jazz Archive - July 28, 2023

WPSU | By Greg Petersen
Published July 28, 2023 at 11:59 PM EDT
Tony Bennett performs in concert at The American Music Theatre on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017, in Lancaster, Pa. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)
Owen Sweeney / AP
/
Invision
Tony Bennett performs in concert at The American Music Theatre on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017, in Lancaster, Pa. The eminent stylist and last of the great saloon singers whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as “I Left My Heart In San Francisco” graced a decades long career, died at 96 on July 21, 2023.

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz Show as broadcast on July 28, 2023 and hosted by Greg Petersen. The show features a presentation of a live concert from our Jazz @ the Palmer series. The featured artist is the late Arthur Goldstein and his Quartet, and it recorded at Palmer Museum of Art in September 2017.

The musicians in the group are:
Arthur Goldstein - piano and vocals
Steve Bowman on saxophone
Jim Robinson playing bass
Bass Kevin Lowe on drums

This concert was supported in part by Friends of Palmer Museum and Fred and Judy Sears. It was recorded and produced by Craig Johnson. Special thanks to Joyce Robinson from the Palmer.

The last half-hour of the broadcast features music by Tony Bennett who passed away last week at age 96.

Arts and Entertainment
Greg Petersen
Greg Petersen was the director of broadcasting for WPSU/Penn State Public Media. He is still a host of the WPSU Jazz program and occassionally fills in as on-air host during Morning Edition and All Things Considered. He is also now the Chair of WPSU's Board of Representatives. He worked in various positions at WPSU for more nearly 30 years.
See stories by Greg Petersen
