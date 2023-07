An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz Show as broadcast on July 21, 2023 and hosted by Rana Glick. The show features tracks from Phil Woods, Sonny Stitt, Rosemary Clooney, Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers, Ron Affif, Dizzy Gillespie, Gerry Mulligan, Al Di Meola, Stan Getz, Ray Brown Trio, Woody Herman, and more. Stream more episodes here.