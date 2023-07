An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz Show as broadcast on July 14, 2023 and hosted by Gary Abdullah. The show features tracks from Sonny Rollins. Marcus Miller, Gerald Veasley, Pressure with Ronnie Laws, Fourplay, Ronnie Burrage, The Yellowjackets, Matthew Nillsen, Billie Holiday, Quincy Jones & Billy Eckstine, Phil Bailey, Ray Obiedo, Henry Butler, John Coltrane, Horace Silver & The Jazz Messengers, and more.