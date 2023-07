An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as aired on Saturday, July 8, 2023 and hosted by Max Spiegel. The show includes tracks from Cody ChesnuTT, The Dixie Hummingbirds, Alabama Shakes, Ry Cooder, Cowboy Junkies, Nina Simone, B.B. King, The Black Keys, The Band, Michael Hurley, Count Basie with Ella Fitzgerald & Joe Williams, Tommy Johnson, The Jellyroll Kings, Lead Belly, Dr. John, Doc Watson, Sunnyland Slim, Rory Gallagher, Bob Brozman, and more.