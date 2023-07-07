© 2023 WPSU
WPSU Jazz Archive - July 7, 2023

WPSU | By Greg Petersen
Published July 7, 2023 at 11:59 PM EDT
Bela Fleck performs at Magnolia Fest at the Spirit of Suwannee Music Park in Live Oak Florida on Saturday. October 18, 2014. (Photo by John Davisson/Invision/AP)
Bela Fleck performs at Magnolia Fest at the Spirit of Suwannee Music Park in Live Oak Florida on Saturday. October 18, 2014.

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz Show as broadcast on July 7, 2023 and hosted by Greg Petersen. The show features tracks from Louis Armstrong & His Orchestra, Milt Jackson, Pat Metheny Group, Pharoah Sanders, Rachael & Vilray, Stan Getz & The Oscar Peterson Trio, Weather Report, LM Pagano, Brad Mehldau, Béla Fleck & The Flecktones. Nina Simone, Duke Ellington & John Coltrane, David Hazeltine, Billie Holiday, Earl Klugh Trio, Eddie Henderson, Ellis Marsalis, Dave Brubeck Quartet, Nat King Cole, and more.

Greg Petersen
Greg Petersen was the director of broadcasting for WPSU/Penn State Public Media. He is still a host of the WPSU Jazz program and occassionally fills in as on-air host during Morning Edition and All Things Considered. He is also now the Chair of WPSU's Board of Representatives. He worked in various positions at WPSU for more nearly 30 years.
