An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz Show as broadcast on June 30, 2023 and hosted by Amy Lorek. The show features tracks from Phil Miller & In Cahoots, Mark Whitfield, Tierney Sutton Band, The Riverside Reunion Band, Art Pepper, Joe Parillo, Ron Holloway, Wes Montgomery, Erroll Garner, Leo Gandelman, James Moody, Keith Jarrett Trio, Arnie Krakowsky, and more.