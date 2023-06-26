© 2023 WPSU
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Arts and Entertainment

WPSU Blues Archive - June 24, 2023

WPSU | By Max Spiegel
Published June 24, 2023 at 11:59 PM EDT
Buddy Guy performs at the 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at the Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans.
Amy Harris / AP
/
Invision
Buddy Guy performs at the 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at the Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans.

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as aired on Saturday, June 24, 2023 and hosted by Max Spiegel. The show includes tracks from J.J. Cale, Swamp Cabbage, Brad Vickers & His Vestapolitans, The Black Keys, Buddy Guy, Big Bill Broonzy, Taj Mahal, Robert Lockwood Jr., Sunnyland Slim, John Lee Hooker, Chris Smither, Rory Block, Lead Belly, The Four Blazes, Eugene Hideaway Bridges, Skip James, The Nighthawks, North Mississippi Allstars, and more. Stream more episodes here.

Arts and Entertainment Local Programs
Max Spiegel
Max is a Song Collector & Community Cultivator, Web & Social Media Pioneer, Public Radio Producer & Host and Musician. He also scores and soundtracks films for Alpaca Pictures. Their latest full length feature film 99% Sure picked up a win at New Hope Film Fest and their last short https://vimeo.com/36186154" target="" title="">Bird Watching won Best Picture (and 5 other awards) at the 2011 Philly 48 Hour Film Fest! Max also sings a lot of monkey songs and not just because he is raising 3 monkeys of his own.
See stories by Max Spiegel
