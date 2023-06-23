© 2023 WPSU
Arts and Entertainment

WPSU Jazz Archive - June 23, 2023

WPSU | By Greg Petersen
Published June 23, 2023 at 11:59 PM EDT
Greg Petersen/WPSU
/
The Rick Hirsch Quartet

Hirsch Quartet, recorded live at Palmer Museum of Art in August 2017.

The musicians in the group are Rick Hirsch on saxophones; Steve Rudolph on piano; Bob Hart playing bass; and Kevin Lowe on drums.

Original compositions will be showcased as well covers of songs by Thelonious Monk and those performed by Ella Fitzgerald including “Nutty,” “Blue Monk,” “‘Round Midnight,” “Monk’s Dream,” “Friday the 13th,” “Well You Needn’t” “Perdido,” “Stompin’ At the Savoy,” “You Don’t Know What Love Is,” “The Nearness of You,” “How High the Moon,” “Lover Man,” and more.

This concert was recorded by WPSU as part of the Jazz@ThePalmer series and is supported in part by Friends of Palmer Museum and Fred and Judy Sears

The concert was recorded and produced by Craig Johnson. Special thanks to Joyce Robinson of the Palmer.

Greg Petersen
Greg Petersen was the director of broadcasting for WPSU/Penn State Public Media. He is still a host of the WPSU Jazz program and occassionally fills in as on-air host during Morning Edition and All Things Considered. He is also now the Chair of WPSU's Board of Representatives. He worked in various positions at WPSU for more nearly 30 years.
