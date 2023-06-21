© 2023 WPSU
Arts and Entertainment

WPSU Blues Archive - June 17, 2023

WPSU | By Max Spiegel
Published June 17, 2023 at 11:59 PM EDT
Rock 'n roll singer and guitarist Bo Diddley performs at New York's Madison Square Garden at the Rock 'n Roll Revival, March 14, 1975.
Carlos Rene Perez
/
AP
Singer and guitarist Bo Diddley performs at New York's Madison Square Garden at the Rock 'n Roll Revival, March 14, 1975.

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as aired on Saturday, June 17, 2023 and hosted by Max Spiegel. The show includes tracks from B.B. Kine, The Black Keys, Z Z Top, Howlin’ Wolf, The Dixie Hummingbirds, R.L. Burnside, Bo Diddley, Percy Sledge, The White Stripes, Rev. Gary Davis, Taj Mahal, Mississippi John Hurt, Roger Miller, Richard Thompson, Bob Brozman, Asleep At The Wheel with Huey Lewis, Sleepy John Estes, Dan Auerbach, David “Honeyboy” Edwards, and more.

Max Spiegel
Max is a Song Collector & Community Cultivator, Web & Social Media Pioneer, Public Radio Producer & Host and Musician. He also scores and soundtracks films for Alpaca Pictures. Their latest full length feature film 99% Sure picked up a win at New Hope Film Fest and their last short https://vimeo.com/36186154" target="" title="">Bird Watching won Best Picture (and 5 other awards) at the 2011 Philly 48 Hour Film Fest! Max also sings a lot of monkey songs and not just because he is raising 3 monkeys of his own.
