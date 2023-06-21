WPSU Blues Archive - June 17, 2023

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as aired on Saturday, June 17, 2023 and hosted by Max Spiegel. The show includes tracks from B.B. Kine, The Black Keys, Z Z Top, Howlin’ Wolf, The Dixie Hummingbirds, R.L. Burnside, Bo Diddley, Percy Sledge, The White Stripes, Rev. Gary Davis, Taj Mahal, Mississippi John Hurt, Roger Miller, Richard Thompson, Bob Brozman, Asleep At The Wheel with Huey Lewis, Sleepy John Estes, Dan Auerbach, David “Honeyboy” Edwards, and more.