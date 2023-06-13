WPSU Blues Archive - June 10, 2023

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as aired on Saturday, June 10, 2023 and hosted by Max Spiegel. The show includes tracks from Taj Mahal, Jesse Fuller, Hazmat Modine, Larkin Poe, Sonnyland Slim, Homesick James, Ry Cooder, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Vance Kelly & The Backstreet Blues Band, Tedeschi Trucks, Sonny Terry & Brownie McGhee, Charles Brown, Townes Van Zandt, Cedric Burnside, Otis Spann, Rev. Gary Davis, Doc Watson, Robert Johnson, Sweet Honey In the Rock, and more. Stream more episodes here.