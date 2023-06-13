© 2023 WPSU
Arts and Entertainment

WPSU Blues Archive - June 10, 2023

WPSU | By Max Spiegel
Published June 10, 2023 at 11:59 PM EDT
Rebecca Lovell, left, and Megan Lovell of Larkin Poe perform at the sixth annual Love Rocks NYC benefit concert for God's Love We Deliver at the Beacon Theatre on Thursday, March 10, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Evan Agostini /Invision
/
AP
Rebecca Lovell, left, and Megan Lovell of Larkin Poe perform at the sixth annual Love Rocks NYC benefit concert for God's Love We Deliver at the Beacon Theatre on Thursday, March 10, 2022, in New York.

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as aired on Saturday, June 10, 2023 and hosted by Max Spiegel. The show includes tracks from Taj Mahal, Jesse Fuller, Hazmat Modine, Larkin Poe, Sonnyland Slim, Homesick James, Ry Cooder, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Vance Kelly & The Backstreet Blues Band, Tedeschi Trucks, Sonny Terry & Brownie McGhee, Charles Brown, Townes Van Zandt, Cedric Burnside, Otis Spann, Rev. Gary Davis, Doc Watson, Robert Johnson, Sweet Honey In the Rock, and more. Stream more episodes here.

Max Spiegel
Max is a Song Collector & Community Cultivator, Web & Social Media Pioneer, Public Radio Producer & Host and Musician. He also scores and soundtracks films for Alpaca Pictures. Their latest full length feature film 99% Sure picked up a win at New Hope Film Fest and their last short https://vimeo.com/36186154" target="" title="">Bird Watching won Best Picture (and 5 other awards) at the 2011 Philly 48 Hour Film Fest! Max also sings a lot of monkey songs and not just because he is raising 3 monkeys of his own.
See stories by Max Spiegel
