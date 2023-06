An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz Show as broadcast on June 6, 2023 and hosted by Gary Abdullah. The show features tracks from Antonio Carlos Jobim, Vince Guaraldi Trio, Henry Johnson, Bobby Enriquez, Hugh Masekela, Stan Gets & Charlie Byrd, Joe Henderson, Typhanie Monique & Neal Alger, Gregory Porter, Fourplay, Grover Washington Jr., GRP All Star Big Band, Marcus Miller, and more.