Arts and Entertainment

WPSU Blues Archive - June 3, 2023

WPSU | By Max Spiegel
Published June 3, 2023 at 11:59 PM EDT
Rock and roll singer Sam Cooke performs at a concert in New York's Copacabana night club in this undated photo. (AP Photo)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
/
Sam Cooke performs at a concert in New York's Copacabana night club in this undated photo.

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as aired on Saturday, June 3, 2023 and hosted by Max Spiegel. The show includes tracks from Rory Gallagher, Sam Cooke, North Mississippi Allstars, Ry Cooder, The Staples Singers, Spooky Tooth, Sharon Lewis and Texas Fire, The Allman Brothers, Eli Cooke, Sonny Terry & Brownie McGhee, Taj Mahal, Tommy Johnson, The Sensational Nightingales, Gregory Porter, Rufus Thomas, Roy Bookbinder, Rosa Henderson, Ruth Brown & Johnny Adams, and more.

Arts and Entertainment
Max Spiegel
Max is a Song Collector & Community Cultivator, Web & Social Media Pioneer, Public Radio Producer & Host and Musician. He also scores and soundtracks films for Alpaca Pictures. Their latest full length feature film 99% Sure picked up a win at New Hope Film Fest and their last short https://vimeo.com/36186154" target="" title="">Bird Watching won Best Picture (and 5 other awards) at the 2011 Philly 48 Hour Film Fest! Max also sings a lot of monkey songs and not just because he is raising 3 monkeys of his own.
See stories by Max Spiegel
