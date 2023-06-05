WPSU Blues Archive - June 3, 2023

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as aired on Saturday, June 3, 2023 and hosted by Max Spiegel. The show includes tracks from Rory Gallagher, Sam Cooke, North Mississippi Allstars, Ry Cooder, The Staples Singers, Spooky Tooth, Sharon Lewis and Texas Fire, The Allman Brothers, Eli Cooke, Sonny Terry & Brownie McGhee, Taj Mahal, Tommy Johnson, The Sensational Nightingales, Gregory Porter, Rufus Thomas, Roy Bookbinder, Rosa Henderson, Ruth Brown & Johnny Adams, and more.