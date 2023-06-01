© 2023 WPSU
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Arts and Entertainment

WPSU Blues Archive - May 27, 2023

WPSU | By Max Spiegel
Published May 27, 2023 at 11:59 PM EDT
Derek Trucks, left, and Susan Tedeschi of Tedeschi Trucks Band perform at the 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival on Sunday, April 30, 2023, at the Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
Amy Harris
/
AP / Invision
Derek Trucks, left, and Susan Tedeschi of Tedeschi Trucks Band perform at the 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival on Sunday, April 30, 2023, at the Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans.

(Please Note: Due to a technical problem, the last 24 minutes of this archive recording was not available to be posted. Our apologies.)

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as aired on Saturday, May 27, 2023 and hosted by Max Spiegel. The show includes tracks from Etta James, Rory Gallagher, Ed Young & Emma Ramsey, Corey Harris, Alabama Shakes, Cowboy Junkies, Pete Winfield, Bob Brozman, Big Bill Broonzy, Muddy Waters, Bare Bones, Ry Cooder, Nina Simone, Mississippi John Hurt, Lead Belly, Bo Diddly, Tedeschi Trucks Band, and more. Stream more episodes here.

Arts and Entertainment Local Programs
Max Spiegel
Max is a Song Collector & Community Cultivator, Web & Social Media Pioneer, Public Radio Producer & Host and Musician. He also scores and soundtracks films for Alpaca Pictures. Their latest full length feature film 99% Sure picked up a win at New Hope Film Fest and their last short https://vimeo.com/36186154" target="" title="">Bird Watching won Best Picture (and 5 other awards) at the 2011 Philly 48 Hour Film Fest! Max also sings a lot of monkey songs and not just because he is raising 3 monkeys of his own.
See stories by Max Spiegel
