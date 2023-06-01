WPSU Blues Archive - May 27, 2023

(Please Note: Due to a technical problem, the last 24 minutes of this archive recording was not available to be posted. Our apologies.)

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as aired on Saturday, May 27, 2023 and hosted by Max Spiegel. The show includes tracks from Etta James, Rory Gallagher, Ed Young & Emma Ramsey, Corey Harris, Alabama Shakes, Cowboy Junkies, Pete Winfield, Bob Brozman, Big Bill Broonzy, Muddy Waters, Bare Bones, Ry Cooder, Nina Simone, Mississippi John Hurt, Lead Belly, Bo Diddly, Tedeschi Trucks Band, and more. Stream more episodes here.