An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as aired on Saturday, May 20, 2023 and hosted by Max Spiegel. The show includes tracks from Jimmy Witherspoon, Rory Block, Jimi Hendrix, Frank Zappa, Ry Cooder, Leonard Cohen, Catfish Keith, Johnny Johnson, Greg Brown, G. Love and The Special Sauce, Sally Spring, Boogie Kings, Eric Clapton, John Lee Hooker, Eugene Chadborne, Led Zeppelin, Muddy Waters, Pat Donahue, Lead Belly, Rev. Gary Davis, and more.