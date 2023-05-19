WPSU Jazz Archive - May 19, 2023

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz Show as broadcast on May 19, 2023, featuring a live concert from the Jazz @ the Palmer series, featuring the Penn State Student group Empire, recorded at Palmer Museum of Art in October 2016.

The musicians in the group are:

Pat Fair on Alto Saxophone

Alex Mann playing Tenor

Sax Nate Lisbon on Piano

Ryan Smith playing Trombone

Jessie Wish playing bass

and Sebastian Godrich on drums

This concert was supported in part by Friends of Palmer Museum and Fred and Judy Sears. It was recorded and produced by Craig Johnson. Special thanks to Joyce Robinson from the Palmer.

Other tracks in the program include performances by Aretha Franklin, Boz Scaggs, Cab Calloway, Louis Armstrong, and more.