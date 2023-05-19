© 2023 WPSU
Arts and Entertainment

WPSU Jazz Archive - May 19, 2023

WPSU | By Greg Petersen
Published May 19, 2023 at 11:59 PM EDT
Aretha Franklin
Dave Pickoff
/
AP
In this March 13, 1972 file photo, Aretha Franklin holds her Grammy Award for Best Rhythm and Blue performance of the song "Bridge Over Troubled Waters," in New York.

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz Show as broadcast on May 19, 2023, featuring a live concert from the Jazz @ the Palmer series, featuring the Penn State Student group Empire, recorded at Palmer Museum of Art in October 2016.

The musicians in the group are:
Pat Fair on Alto Saxophone
Alex Mann playing Tenor
Sax Nate Lisbon on Piano
Ryan Smith playing Trombone
Jessie Wish playing bass
and Sebastian Godrich on drums

This concert was supported in part by Friends of Palmer Museum and Fred and Judy Sears. It was recorded and produced by Craig Johnson. Special thanks to Joyce Robinson from the Palmer.

Other tracks in the program include performances by Aretha Franklin, Boz Scaggs, Cab Calloway, Louis Armstrong, and more.

Arts and Entertainment
Greg Petersen
Greg Petersen was the director of broadcasting for WPSU/Penn State Public Media. He is still a host of the WPSU Jazz program and occassionally fills in as on-air host during Morning Edition and All Things Considered. He is also now the Chair of WPSU's Board of Representatives. He worked in various positions at WPSU for more nearly 30 years.
See stories by Greg Petersen
