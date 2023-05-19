WPSU Jazz Archive - May 19, 2023
An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz Show as broadcast on May 19, 2023, featuring a live concert from the Jazz @ the Palmer series, featuring the Penn State Student group Empire, recorded at Palmer Museum of Art in October 2016.
The musicians in the group are:
Pat Fair on Alto Saxophone
Alex Mann playing Tenor
Sax Nate Lisbon on Piano
Ryan Smith playing Trombone
Jessie Wish playing bass
and Sebastian Godrich on drums
This concert was supported in part by Friends of Palmer Museum and Fred and Judy Sears. It was recorded and produced by Craig Johnson. Special thanks to Joyce Robinson from the Palmer.
Other tracks in the program include performances by Aretha Franklin, Boz Scaggs, Cab Calloway, Louis Armstrong, and more.