Arts and Entertainment

WPSU Blues Archive - May 13, 2023

WPSU | By Adam McMillen
Published May 13, 2023 at 11:59 PM EDT
Delbert McClinton
Richard Drew
/
AP
Delbert McClinton performs on the "Imus in the Morning" program on the Fox Business Network, in New York Friday, April 30, 2010.

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as aired on Saturday, May 13, 2023 and hosted by Adam McMillan. The show includes tracks from Howlin’ Wolf, John Lee Hooker & Van Morrisson, Gregg Allman, KoKo Taylor, Candi Staton, The Everly Brothers, Louis Prima, Ada Richards, Link Wray, Watermelon Slim, Betty Harris, Blind Willie McTell, Lil Millet, Erik Koskinen, Nina Simone, Delbert McClinton, Eddy “Cleanhead” Vincent, Tom Ball & Kenny Sultan, Los Lobos, Chris Stapleton, Eddie Hinton, Madeleine Peyroux, and more.

Arts and Entertainment
Adam McMillen
