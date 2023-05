An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as aired on Saturday, April 29, 2023 and hosted by Max Spiegel. The show includes tracks from Jackson Browne, John Lee Hooker, Louie Louie, Eric Clapton, Doc & Merle Watson, Alabama Shakes, Devil In A Woodpile, Leo Kottke, Willie Dixon, The Black Keys, Rev. Gary Davis, Guitar Junior, The Band, Golden Gate Jubilee Quartet, Corky Siegel, The Guess Who, Jack White, Pyeng Threadgill, and more.