An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz Show as broadcast on May 5, 2023 and hosted by Gary Abdullah along with in-studio guests Jose Mahados and Eli Byrne in a jazz celebration for Cinco de Mayo.

The show includes tracks from Mahados and Byrne, along with selections from Michel Camilo, Mario Bauzá, Ronnie Burrage, Dave Valentin, Carlos Santana, The Essence All Stars, Antônio Carlos Jobim, and more.