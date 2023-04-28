WPSU Jazz Archive - April 28, 2023

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz Show as broadcast on April 28, 2023 and hosted by Greg Petersen. Tonight’s show pays tribute to the late Ahmad Jamal who passed away last week at the age of 92. Jamal was born Frederick Russell Jones in Pittsburgh on July 2, 1930. He began playing piano at the age of three.

His Pittsburgh roots remained an important part of his identity and it was there that he heard great jazz artists such as Earl Hines, Billy Strayhorn, Mary Lou Williams, and Erroll Garner. Jamal began playing piano professionally at the age of fourteen, and was recognized as a "coming great" by the pianist Art Tatum

Aside from tracks by Jamal, the broadcast also features tracks from Al Grey with Jon Hendricks, Stan Getz & The Oscar Peterson Trio, Dwight West, Duke Ellington & John Coltrane, Count Basie, Allen Toussaint, Jon Batiste, Lester Young, Los Angeles Guitar Quartet, Louis Armstrong, Lynn Seaton Trio, Miles Davis, Nina Simone, Herbie Mann & Phil Woods, Joe Pass , Earl "Fatha” Hines, and more.

The show also pays respects to Harry Belafonte who passed away this week at 96.