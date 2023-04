An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as aired on Saturday, April 22, 2023 and hosted by Max Spiegel. The show includes tracks from Ray Charles, G. Love & The Special Sauce, Hazmat Modine, Ry Cooder, Eugene Chadborne, The Dixie Hummingbirds, The Black Keys, Dan Auerbach, Jack Pierson, Mike Seeger, Prince, Little Feat, Sonny Terry & Brownie McGhee, Rev. Gary Davis, Top Waites, Bob Dylan, CAKE, Blind Boys of Alabama, Golden Gate Jubilee Quartet, Charlie Louvin, and more.