An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz Show as broadcast on April 21, 2023 and hosted by Amy Lorek. The broadcast features tracks from John Patitucci, Mario Bouza, Ray Brown Trio with Ricky Ford, Jackie McLean Quintet, Bob James Trio, Wendell Harrison, Joe Pass Quartet, George Mraz, Sonny Rollins, Mark Whitfield, Wallace Roney, Max Roach and Clifford Brown, and more.