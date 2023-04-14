© 2023 WPSU
Arts and Entertainment

WPSU Jazz Archive - April 14, 2023

WPSU | By Greg Petersen
Published April 14, 2023 at 11:59 PM EDT
JATPlogo.jpg

An archive of a live concert from our Jazz@ThePalmer series, featuring The Ryan Kauffman Quartet, recorded at The Palmer Museum of Art on Penn State's University Park Campus in September 2016, as re-broadcast on April 14, 2023.

The musicians in the group are:
Ryan Kauffman on saxophone
Matthew Matickio on piano
Steve Meeshee on bass
Chris Lohzer on drums

This concert was supported in part by Friends of Palmer Museum and Fred and Judy Sears.

It was recorded and produced by Craig Johnson. Special thanks to Joyce Robinson from the Palmer.

