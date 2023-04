WPSU Blues Archive - April 1, 2023

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as aired on Saturday, April 1Hazmat , 2023 and hosted by Max Spiegel. The show includes tracks from Hazmat Modine, Dr. John, Ry Cooder, Coco Montoya, Mississippi John Hurt, Charlie Musselwhite, Taj Mahal Trio, Robert Wilkins, Dave Van Rink, The Yardbirds, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Rev. Gary Davis, Etta James, Shelia Wilcoxson, Bukka White, Leadbelly, Rachel Ray Brown, Skip James, Greg Brown, Lucinda Williams, The North Mississippi Allstars, Michale Hurley, Rory Block, and more.