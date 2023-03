An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as aired on Saturday, March 25, 2023 and hosted by Max Spiegel. The show includes tracks from Frank Zappa, Bob Dylan, Cory Harris, Suggie Otis, Jimi Hendrix, Skip James, Oscar Issac and Marcus Mumford, Hot Tuna, James Brown, The White Stripes, Rory Gallagher, J.J. Cale, Canned Heat, Howlin’ Wolf, Ken Schwartz, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Chris Smither, Mahalia Jackson, Elmore James, Bob Brozman, and more.