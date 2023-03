WPSU Jazz Archive - March 24, 2023

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz Show as broadcast on March 24, 2023 and hosted by Greg Petersen. The broadcast incudes features tracks from Wycliffe Gordon, Willie Nelson with Cyndi Lauper, Art Blakey and The Jazz Messengers, Astrud Gilberto, Brad Mehldau, Branford Marsalis, Milton Hiton and Jeff Watts, Bruce Springsteen, Cassandra Wilson, Charlie Parker Quintet, The Manhattan Transfer, Monty Alexander Trio, Diana Krall, Don Stiernberg & John Carlini, Ella Fitzgerald with The Duke Ellington Orchestra, J.J. Johnson, Jerry Gonzales, Jon Hendricks, Joni Mitchell, Louis Armstrong, and more.