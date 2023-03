An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz Show as broadcast on March 17, 2023 and hosted by Amy Lorek. The broadcast features tracks from Hank Crawford, Dave Bruebeck Quartet, Count Basie Orchestra, Erroll Garner, Dizzy Gillespie, Stan Getz and JJ Johnson, Billie Holliday, Oscar Peterson and Benny Green, Roy Hargrove, Andy LaVerne, Herbie Hancock and Wayne Shorter, Buddy Rich, Duke Ellington, and more.