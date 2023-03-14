WPSU Blues Archive - March 11, 2023

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as aired on Saturday, March 11, 2023 and hosted by Adam McMillen. The show includes tracks from Mojo Buford, Dr. John, Harry Nilsson, Geraint Watkins, Fenton Robinson, Cory Wong, Avon Long, Erik Koskinen, Rainer Ptacek, Leonard Cohen, Sister Gertrude Morgan, Don Covay & Jefferson Lemon Blues, Mel Brown, Jimmy Witherspoon & Brother Jack McDuff, Greg Brown, Tom Waits, Phil Cook, Hamish Imlach, Kaleo, The Como Mamas, Elvis Costello & Allen Toussaint, Sly & The Family Stone, Shirley Ellis, and more.