© 2023 WPSU
WPSU-header-triangles.png
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts and Entertainment

WPSU Blues Archive - March 11, 2023

WPSU | By Adam McMillen
Published March 11, 2023 at 11:59 PM EST
YE Deaths 2016
Chris Pizzello
/
AP
In this April 17, 2009 photo, Leonard Cohen performs during the first day of the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival in Indio, Calif.

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as aired on Saturday, March 11, 2023 and hosted by Adam McMillen. The show includes tracks from Mojo Buford, Dr. John, Harry Nilsson, Geraint Watkins, Fenton Robinson, Cory Wong, Avon Long, Erik Koskinen, Rainer Ptacek, Leonard Cohen, Sister Gertrude Morgan, Don Covay & Jefferson Lemon Blues, Mel Brown, Jimmy Witherspoon & Brother Jack McDuff, Greg Brown, Tom Waits, Phil Cook, Hamish Imlach, Kaleo, The Como Mamas, Elvis Costello & Allen Toussaint, Sly & The Family Stone, Shirley Ellis, and more.

Arts and Entertainment
Adam McMillen
See stories by Adam McMillen
Related Content
Load More