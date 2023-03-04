© 2023 WPSU
WPSY Blues Archive - March 4, 2023

WPSU | By Max Spiegel
Published March 4, 2023 at 11:59 PM EST
Bonnie Raitt, winner of the awards for best Song of the Year "Just Like That," Best American Roots Song "Just Like That" and Best Americana Performance of "Made Up My Mind," poses in the press room at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles.

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as aired on Saturday, March 4, 2023 and hosted by Max Spiegel. The show includes tracks from The Souther Wonders, Doc & Earl Watson, Cody ChesnuTT, The Stone Foxes, Van Morrison, Mavis Staples, The Big Bopper, The Black Keys, Rev. Gary Davis, Bonnie Raitt, Dave Van Ronk, Frank Zappa, Brownie McGhee & Sonny Terry, The Felice Brothers, John Hammond, Etta James, Maria Muldaur, Little Feat, Supertramp, Lonnie Donegan, The White Stripes, and more.

Max Spiegel
Max is a Song Collector & Community Cultivator, Web & Social Media Pioneer, Public Radio Producer & Host and Musician. He also scores and soundtracks films for Alpaca Pictures. Their latest full length feature film 99% Sure picked up a win at New Hope Film Fest and their last short https://vimeo.com/36186154" target="" title="">Bird Watching won Best Picture (and 5 other awards) at the 2011 Philly 48 Hour Film Fest! Max also sings a lot of monkey songs and not just because he is raising 3 monkeys of his own.
