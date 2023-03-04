WPSY Blues Archive - March 4, 2023
An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as aired on Saturday, March 4, 2023 and hosted by Max Spiegel. The show includes tracks from The Souther Wonders, Doc & Earl Watson, Cody ChesnuTT, The Stone Foxes, Van Morrison, Mavis Staples, The Big Bopper, The Black Keys, Rev. Gary Davis, Bonnie Raitt, Dave Van Ronk, Frank Zappa, Brownie McGhee & Sonny Terry, The Felice Brothers, John Hammond, Etta James, Maria Muldaur, Little Feat, Supertramp, Lonnie Donegan, The White Stripes, and more.