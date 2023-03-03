WPSU Jazz Archive - March 3, 2023

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz Show as broadcast on March 3, 2023 and hosted by Greg Petersen. The broadcast incudes features tracks from jazz legend Wayne Shorter who passed away this week at age 89, just weeks after winning his 12th Grammy. Other artists in this week’s show include Samara Joy, Kenny Garrett, Kat Parra, Johnny Costa, Jimmie Lunceford & His Orchestra, Louis Armstrong & The Mills Brothers, Dave Brubeck, Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers, Beverly Kenney, Benny Green, Ann Hampton Callaway, Ray Brown with Geoff Keezer & Karriem Riggins, Rachael & Vilray, Miles Davis, and more.