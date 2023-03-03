© 2023 WPSU
Arts and Entertainment

WPSU Jazz Archive - March 3, 2023

WPSU | By Greg Petersen
Published March 3, 2023 at 11:59 PM EST
Obit Wayne Shorter
Claude Paris
/
AP
Jazz saxophonist Wayne Shorter performs at the 5 Continents Jazz Festival in Marseille, southern France on July 23, 2013. Shorter, whose lyrical jazz compositions and pioneering saxophone playing sounded through more than half a century of American music and made him one of the most influential innovators in jazz, died in Los Angeles on Thursday, March 2, 2023. He was 89.

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz Show as broadcast on March 3, 2023 and hosted by Greg Petersen. The broadcast incudes features tracks from jazz legend Wayne Shorter who passed away this week at age 89, just weeks after winning his 12th Grammy. Other artists in this week’s show include Samara Joy, Kenny Garrett, Kat Parra, Johnny Costa, Jimmie Lunceford & His Orchestra, Louis Armstrong & The Mills Brothers, Dave Brubeck, Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers, Beverly Kenney, Benny Green, Ann Hampton Callaway, Ray Brown with Geoff Keezer & Karriem Riggins, Rachael & Vilray, Miles Davis, and more.

Arts and Entertainment
Greg Petersen
Greg Petersen was the director of broadcasting for WPSU/Penn State Public Media. He is still a host of the WPSU Jazz program and occassionally fills in as on-air host during Morning Edition and All Things Considered. He is also now the Chair of WPSU's Board of Representatives. He worked in various positions at WPSU for more nearly 30 years.
See stories by Greg Petersen
