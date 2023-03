An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as aired on Saturday, February 25, 2023 and hosted by Max Spiegel. The show includes tracks from Rev. Gary Davis, David Bromberg, Little Feat, Gil Scott Heron, Albert King, Blind Willies, The Blind Boys of Alabama, Rory Gallagher, B.B. King, The Beatles, Alabama Shakes, Golden Gate Jubilee Quartet, Frank Zappa, The Drifters, Johnny Cash, Steve Miller Band, J.J. Cale & Eric Clapton, Shred Zeppelin, and more.